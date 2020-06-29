All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10084 Wake Bridge Drive

10084 Wake Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10084 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated 2 bedrm Town home with open floor plan, neutral colors throughout & rich wood floors. Downstairs has open living area, dining room & half bath. Spacious kitchen features island, granite c-tops w custom back splash + beautiful stone floors, SS refrigerator, tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Utility room complete with washer & dryer. Upstairs Master has walk-in closet system & private bath with linen closet. Additional bedroom and 2nd living area up with balcony overlooking the first floor. Cute backyard & patio is great for play or entertaining. Near community pool, park, playground & greenbelt. Must verify schools with Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
10084 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 10084 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10084 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10084 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10084 Wake Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive has a pool.
Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10084 Wake Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10084 Wake Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

