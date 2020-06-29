10084 Wake Bridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Updated 2 bedrm Town home with open floor plan, neutral colors throughout & rich wood floors. Downstairs has open living area, dining room & half bath. Spacious kitchen features island, granite c-tops w custom back splash + beautiful stone floors, SS refrigerator, tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Utility room complete with washer & dryer. Upstairs Master has walk-in closet system & private bath with linen closet. Additional bedroom and 2nd living area up with balcony overlooking the first floor. Cute backyard & patio is great for play or entertaining. Near community pool, park, playground & greenbelt. Must verify schools with Frisco ISD.