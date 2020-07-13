Amenities

Come visit The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments and find your new home today! We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, washer/dryer connections, generous storage space, and an open design that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home!



The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site bark park, or take a dip in the resort-style swimming pool. For your convenience, we also offer covered parking, on-site management and maintenance teams, and package lockers. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments!