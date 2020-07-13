All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Landing at Cross Creek

6301 Old Denton Rd · (817) 668-3795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6301 Old Denton Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0136 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,090

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0614 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,490

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0823 · Avail. now

$1,740

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at Cross Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
package receiving
Come visit The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments and find your new home today! We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, washer/dryer connections, generous storage space, and an open design that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home!

The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site bark park, or take a dip in the resort-style swimming pool. For your convenience, we also offer covered parking, on-site management and maintenance teams, and package lockers. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at The Landing at Cross Creek Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (refundable)
fee: $250 one-time pet fee
limit: 2
restrictions: 35 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landing at Cross Creek have any available units?
The Landing at Cross Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing at Cross Creek have?
Some of The Landing at Cross Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing at Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at Cross Creek offers parking.
Does The Landing at Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing at Cross Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at Cross Creek has a pool.
Does The Landing at Cross Creek have accessible units?
No, The Landing at Cross Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing at Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, The Landing at Cross Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

