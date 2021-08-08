All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 12 at 6:07 PM
Lofton Place

Open Now until 11:00 PM
1601 Eastchase Pkwy · (817) 242-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 18

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Sep 18

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Oct 5

$970

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,316

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,361

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,371

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofton Place.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
alarm system
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
Discover the maintenance-free lifestyle you deserve at Lofton Place Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. We offer an array of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments designed with ultimate convenience in mind and housed within a gated community. Each of our apartments features a warm color scheme throughout, as well as a fully-equipped kitchen with electric appliances, ceiling fans, a wood-burning fireplace, and spacious bathrooms. In addition to this, our community amenities extend to a beautiful resident clubhouse, resort-style swimming pools, and a cyber caf. We welcome you to become a part of our community at Lofton Place, where you'll find the perfect atmosphere to suit every lifestyle!

Property Details

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds Max Weight: 75
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Carport Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofton Place have any available units?
Lofton Place has 31 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofton Place have?
Some of Lofton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Lofton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofton Place is pet friendly.
Does Lofton Place offer parking?
Yes, Lofton Place offers parking.
Does Lofton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofton Place have a pool?
Yes, Lofton Place has a pool.
Does Lofton Place have accessible units?
Yes, Lofton Place has accessible units.
Does Lofton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofton Place has units with dishwashers.
