Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Arbors on Oakmont

6000 Oakmont Trl · (817) 934-6252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6000 Oakmont Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2612 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 913 · Avail. Aug 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 2222 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 2021 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors on Oakmont.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
coffee bar
internet access
Welcome home to The Arbors on Oakmont Apartments, offering beautiful one and two bedroom apartments! Our apartment homes feature private patios and balconies, generous walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, in-home washer/dryer hookups, and a spacious, open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. \n\nWhile living at The Arbors on Oakmont Apartments, take advantage of our premier amenities, including a business center, convenient off-street parking, valet trash pick-up, and two clothing care centers. Enjoy relaxing by our refreshing, waterscaped pools or in our heated spa tub. Our lush landscaping and manicured grounds set the atmosphere for peaceful living close to the city.\n\nWe have no doubt that you will love living a life of comfort and relaxation with us! Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Arbors on Oakmont Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (1 pet), $250 (2 pets)
fee: $250 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbors on Oakmont have any available units?
Arbors on Oakmont has 18 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors on Oakmont have?
Some of Arbors on Oakmont's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors on Oakmont currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors on Oakmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors on Oakmont pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors on Oakmont is pet friendly.
Does Arbors on Oakmont offer parking?
Yes, Arbors on Oakmont offers parking.
Does Arbors on Oakmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors on Oakmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors on Oakmont have a pool?
Yes, Arbors on Oakmont has a pool.
Does Arbors on Oakmont have accessible units?
No, Arbors on Oakmont does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors on Oakmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors on Oakmont has units with dishwashers.

