Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly dog grooming area game room

Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth. In addition to stunning views of the Fort Worth skyline and Trinity Park, these modern apartments deliver a truly luxurious living experience, right down to the smallest detail. Residents can enjoy a year of amazon prime on us, smart apartments just ask Alexa and 24/7 package pickup. Mingle in the clubroom and resident lounges. Catch some rays at the resort-style pool with tanning ledge. Chill by the fire in the courtyard with private cabanas, grilling, and gaming. Check out downtown from the outdoor sky deck. Stow your rind in the Bike storage and repair room. Get projects done in the Wifi- powered Cowork space. Recharge with the Electric car charging stations. Sweat in the strength and cardio Gym. Lather and groom in the pet grooming station.