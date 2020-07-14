All apartments in Fort Worth
Alexan Summit

1424 Summit Avenue · (682) 301-5732
Location

1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1070 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2068 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 5026 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4044 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 4065 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexan Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
dog grooming area
game room
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth. In addition to stunning views of the Fort Worth skyline and Trinity Park, these modern apartments deliver a truly luxurious living experience, right down to the smallest detail. Residents can enjoy a year of amazon prime on us, smart apartments just ask Alexa and 24/7 package pickup. Mingle in the clubroom and resident lounges. Catch some rays at the resort-style pool with tanning ledge. Chill by the fire in the courtyard with private cabanas, grilling, and gaming. Check out downtown from the outdoor sky deck. Stow your rind in the Bike storage and repair room. Get projects done in the Wifi- powered Cowork space. Recharge with the Electric car charging stations. Sweat in the strength and cardio Gym. Lather and groom in the pet grooming station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage, assigned parking $40 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexan Summit have any available units?
Alexan Summit has 10 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexan Summit have?
Some of Alexan Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexan Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Alexan Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexan Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexan Summit is pet friendly.
Does Alexan Summit offer parking?
Yes, Alexan Summit offers parking.
Does Alexan Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexan Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexan Summit have a pool?
Yes, Alexan Summit has a pool.
Does Alexan Summit have accessible units?
No, Alexan Summit does not have accessible units.
Does Alexan Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexan Summit has units with dishwashers.
