9949 Appletree Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Vista Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This large family home is ready for you to move in July 1st! Acclaimed Keller Schools! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms (all bedrooms upstairs) with THREE living areas and TWO dining areas. You can have formal entertaining or keep it casual. Super backyard for entertaining. The refrigerator will stay and some furniture is available for sale. Contact agent for more into. Agents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
