Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9949 Appletree Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:50 AM

9949 Appletree Way

9949 Appletree Way · No Longer Available
Location

9949 Appletree Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large family home is ready for you to move in July 1st! Acclaimed Keller Schools! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms (all bedrooms upstairs) with THREE living areas and TWO dining areas. You can have formal entertaining or keep it casual. Super backyard for entertaining. The refrigerator will stay and some furniture is available for sale. Contact agent for more into. Agents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 Appletree Way have any available units?
9949 Appletree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9949 Appletree Way have?
Some of 9949 Appletree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9949 Appletree Way currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Appletree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Appletree Way pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Appletree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9949 Appletree Way offer parking?
Yes, 9949 Appletree Way offers parking.
Does 9949 Appletree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Appletree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Appletree Way have a pool?
No, 9949 Appletree Way does not have a pool.
Does 9949 Appletree Way have accessible units?
No, 9949 Appletree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Appletree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9949 Appletree Way has units with dishwashers.

