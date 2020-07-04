9888 Willowick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Mini Open House for viewing: Monday January 13, 2020 from 5pm- 6pm



Beautiful house in Willow Wood greenbelt. Gorgeous cherry hardwoods in all living spaces. Wonderful over-sided kitchen. Kitchen appliances including stove, dishwasher, and disposal .Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The home has hook ups for washer and dryer, electric garage door. Fenced back yard and covered patio.

From Fort Worth Downtown, West I-30, North on loop 820, west on Clifford St., South on Academy to Willow Wood Subdivision.

No Pets Allowed



