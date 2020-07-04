All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 14 2020

9888 Willowick Ave

9888 Willowick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9888 Willowick Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mini Open House for viewing: Monday January 13, 2020 from 5pm- 6pm

Beautiful house in Willow Wood greenbelt. Gorgeous cherry hardwoods in all living spaces. Wonderful over-sided kitchen. Kitchen appliances including stove, dishwasher, and disposal .Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The home has hook ups for washer and dryer, electric garage door. Fenced back yard and covered patio.
From Fort Worth Downtown, West I-30, North on loop 820, west on Clifford St., South on Academy to Willow Wood Subdivision.
Do it quick before this terrific house is gone!! Contact Alena @281-451-5271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2348434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9888 Willowick Ave have any available units?
9888 Willowick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9888 Willowick Ave have?
Some of 9888 Willowick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9888 Willowick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9888 Willowick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9888 Willowick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9888 Willowick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9888 Willowick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9888 Willowick Ave offers parking.
Does 9888 Willowick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9888 Willowick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9888 Willowick Ave have a pool?
No, 9888 Willowick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9888 Willowick Ave have accessible units?
No, 9888 Willowick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9888 Willowick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9888 Willowick Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
