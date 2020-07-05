9849 Broiles Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

*Special lease options - Owner willing to do a short term lease that will end 2-29-2020 for $3800 per month.* Or a lease that would end 2-28-2021. This pristine home is both modern and marvelous. Over-sized premium lot with mature trees and landscaping and amazing outdoor living. 4 Bedrooms. 4.1 Bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook and formal dining room. Light & bright living room with a two story ceiling, & gas fireplace. The master suite has its own patio, and a master bath that is luxurious with dual vanities, dual shower, soaking tub and walk-in-closet. All the bedrooms are roomy, with deep walk-in closets. Landlord prefers a 6 OR 18 month lease. Property is also for sale.