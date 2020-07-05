All apartments in Fort Worth
9849 Broiles Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

9849 Broiles Lane

9849 Broiles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9849 Broiles Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Special lease options - Owner willing to do a short term lease that will end 2-29-2020 for $3800 per month.* Or a lease that would end 2-28-2021. This pristine home is both modern and marvelous. Over-sized premium lot with mature trees and landscaping and amazing outdoor living. 4 Bedrooms. 4.1 Bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook and formal dining room. Light & bright living room with a two story ceiling, & gas fireplace. The master suite has its own patio, and a master bath that is luxurious with dual vanities, dual shower, soaking tub and walk-in-closet. All the bedrooms are roomy, with deep walk-in closets. Landlord prefers a 6 OR 18 month lease. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9849 Broiles Lane have any available units?
9849 Broiles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9849 Broiles Lane have?
Some of 9849 Broiles Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9849 Broiles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9849 Broiles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9849 Broiles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9849 Broiles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9849 Broiles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9849 Broiles Lane offers parking.
Does 9849 Broiles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9849 Broiles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9849 Broiles Lane have a pool?
No, 9849 Broiles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9849 Broiles Lane have accessible units?
No, 9849 Broiles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9849 Broiles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9849 Broiles Lane has units with dishwashers.

