Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:31 PM

9824 Bragg Road

9824 Bragg Road · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Bragg Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available for move in as early as 4/1/20. Presidio Village listing by Brooks Murphy with Renterâs Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1654 Square feet. Two bedrooms and bath away from the master Bedroom and Bath, Luxurious Kitchen with Granite Counters and a Fridge included, Very nice Patio with Large Back Yard. Near Schools and 35/Heritage Trace shopping and Dining. This property won't last long! Rent: $1640.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be uploaded upon application. To apply for this property, please contact the Agent for this property, Brooks. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Bragg Road have any available units?
9824 Bragg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9824 Bragg Road have?
Some of 9824 Bragg Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Bragg Road currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Bragg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Bragg Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9824 Bragg Road is pet friendly.
Does 9824 Bragg Road offer parking?
No, 9824 Bragg Road does not offer parking.
Does 9824 Bragg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Bragg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Bragg Road have a pool?
No, 9824 Bragg Road does not have a pool.
Does 9824 Bragg Road have accessible units?
No, 9824 Bragg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Bragg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9824 Bragg Road does not have units with dishwashers.

