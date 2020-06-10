9824 Bragg Road

Amenities

Available for move in as early as 4/1/20. Presidio Village listing by Brooks Murphy with Renterâs Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1654 Square feet. Two bedrooms and bath away from the master Bedroom and Bath, Luxurious Kitchen with Granite Counters and a Fridge included, Very nice Patio with Large Back Yard. Near Schools and 35/Heritage Trace shopping and Dining. This property won't last long! Rent: $1640.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be uploaded upon application. To apply for this property, please contact the Agent for this property, Brooks. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!