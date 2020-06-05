All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9812 Westmere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9812 Westmere Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:10 AM

9812 Westmere Lane

9812 Westmere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9812 Westmere Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unbelievable home full of character is not one to miss! Right as you walk in, you are greeted by the gorgeous formal dining room featuring unique chandeliers, perfect for large holiday gatherings. Updated features and crown molding, makes this home easy to fall in love with. The luxurious kitchen has a stunning custom island with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, right off the family room including a beautiful rustic fireplace. The spacious master suite is located on the second floor, with all guest bedrooms on the second. Don't forget to check out the awesome covered porch in the backyard! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Westmere Lane have any available units?
9812 Westmere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 Westmere Lane have?
Some of 9812 Westmere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 Westmere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Westmere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Westmere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9812 Westmere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9812 Westmere Lane offer parking?
No, 9812 Westmere Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9812 Westmere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Westmere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Westmere Lane have a pool?
No, 9812 Westmere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9812 Westmere Lane have accessible units?
No, 9812 Westmere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Westmere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 Westmere Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University