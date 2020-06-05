9812 Westmere Lane

Amenities

This unbelievable home full of character is not one to miss! Right as you walk in, you are greeted by the gorgeous formal dining room featuring unique chandeliers, perfect for large holiday gatherings. Updated features and crown molding, makes this home easy to fall in love with. The luxurious kitchen has a stunning custom island with an abundance of cabinet and counter space, right off the family room including a beautiful rustic fireplace. The spacious master suite is located on the second floor, with all guest bedrooms on the second. Don't forget to check out the awesome covered porch in the backyard! Won't last long!