Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2 bath house! The home features an office den and a family room with fireplace. Enjoy the neighborhood park and pool! This home is in an ideal location close to restaurants, stores, Costco and Target within a 5 minute drive and easy access to the highways. Move-in ready! Tenant pays for utilities and lawn care