Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

9733 Lacey Lane

9733 Lacey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9733 Lacey Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Wonderful 4-3.5-3 Highland Home with a Large yard in Heritage! Home features a Study, Formal Dining, Game and Media Rooms. Gourmet Island Kitchen with Cherry stained cabinets, built ins & more! Spacious Master Retreat with Bay Window & Jet Tub! One of the Secondary Bedrooms boasts its own private Bath. Ideal as a Guest or In-Law suite. The upstairs bedrooms are currently currently blue and pink. Landlord will paint back to a neutral color if tenant wants. Back yard has an oversized patio with plenty of room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9733 Lacey Lane have any available units?
9733 Lacey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9733 Lacey Lane have?
Some of 9733 Lacey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9733 Lacey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9733 Lacey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 Lacey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9733 Lacey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9733 Lacey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9733 Lacey Lane offers parking.
Does 9733 Lacey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9733 Lacey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 Lacey Lane have a pool?
No, 9733 Lacey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9733 Lacey Lane have accessible units?
No, 9733 Lacey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 Lacey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9733 Lacey Lane has units with dishwashers.

