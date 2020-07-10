9733 Lacey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room microwave

Wonderful 4-3.5-3 Highland Home with a Large yard in Heritage! Home features a Study, Formal Dining, Game and Media Rooms. Gourmet Island Kitchen with Cherry stained cabinets, built ins & more! Spacious Master Retreat with Bay Window & Jet Tub! One of the Secondary Bedrooms boasts its own private Bath. Ideal as a Guest or In-Law suite. The upstairs bedrooms are currently currently blue and pink. Landlord will paint back to a neutral color if tenant wants. Back yard has an oversized patio with plenty of room!