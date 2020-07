Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom home that also includes a Study downstairs and a media room and game room upstairs. From the soaring ceilings to the stunning staircase, this home is sure to meet every need with plenty of space to spread out comfortably. Fridge included. View this home today. Move-in ready and available now.