Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9565 Fair Haven Street

9565 Fair Haven · No Longer Available
Location

9565 Fair Haven, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Renovated Garden Ranch Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 car garage. Wood flooring in living & dining area. Kitchen overlooks living area & includes over the stove microwave, glass cook top, refrigerator & lots of cabinet space. Large living area with fireplace & pre-wired speaker system. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms & has large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double vanity, tub & separate shower. Covered patio is enclosed with wood fence. Community includes pool, club house, tennis courts, parks, & more! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (no cats); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9565 Fair Haven Street have any available units?
9565 Fair Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9565 Fair Haven Street have?
Some of 9565 Fair Haven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9565 Fair Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
9565 Fair Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9565 Fair Haven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9565 Fair Haven Street is pet friendly.
Does 9565 Fair Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 9565 Fair Haven Street offers parking.
Does 9565 Fair Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9565 Fair Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9565 Fair Haven Street have a pool?
Yes, 9565 Fair Haven Street has a pool.
Does 9565 Fair Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 9565 Fair Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9565 Fair Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9565 Fair Haven Street has units with dishwashers.

