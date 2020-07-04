9565 Fair Haven Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Renovated Garden Ranch Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 car garage. Wood flooring in living & dining area. Kitchen overlooks living area & includes over the stove microwave, glass cook top, refrigerator & lots of cabinet space. Large living area with fireplace & pre-wired speaker system. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms & has large walk in closet. Master bathroom has double vanity, tub & separate shower. Covered patio is enclosed with wood fence. Community includes pool, club house, tennis courts, parks, & more! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (no cats); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.