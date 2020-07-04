9508 Blaine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 4-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower, and big WI closet. Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Northwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping, Community club house, pool, playground, dog park, and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.