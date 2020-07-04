All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9508 Blaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9508 Blaine Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

9508 Blaine Drive

9508 Blaine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9508 Blaine Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 4-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower, and big WI closet. Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Northwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping, Community club house, pool, playground, dog park, and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 Blaine Drive have any available units?
9508 Blaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9508 Blaine Drive have?
Some of 9508 Blaine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9508 Blaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9508 Blaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 Blaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9508 Blaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9508 Blaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9508 Blaine Drive offers parking.
Does 9508 Blaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 Blaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 Blaine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9508 Blaine Drive has a pool.
Does 9508 Blaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9508 Blaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 Blaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9508 Blaine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University