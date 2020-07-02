All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 944 Merion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
944 Merion Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

944 Merion Drive

944 Marion Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

944 Marion Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Better than new! Gorgeous and built to sell quickly. This brick & stone home is located in Thomas Crossing. The interior of this home is ideal for family entertainment with the open-concept floor plan. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room. The kitchen is equipped with a large island, built-in cooktop, and vent hood. Lots of windows for natural lighting! Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and bathroom has a garden tub with decorative tile and separate stand up shower. Second bedroom & full bath are downstairs while the third & fourth bedrooms are upstairs. There is also a 3 car garage for a hobby car or visitors. This is a beautiful home and a must see. It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Merion Drive have any available units?
944 Merion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Merion Drive have?
Some of 944 Merion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Merion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
944 Merion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Merion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 944 Merion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 944 Merion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 944 Merion Drive offers parking.
Does 944 Merion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Merion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Merion Drive have a pool?
No, 944 Merion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 944 Merion Drive have accessible units?
No, 944 Merion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Merion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Merion Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University