944 Merion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Better than new! Gorgeous and built to sell quickly. This brick & stone home is located in Thomas Crossing. The interior of this home is ideal for family entertainment with the open-concept floor plan. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room. The kitchen is equipped with a large island, built-in cooktop, and vent hood. Lots of windows for natural lighting! Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and bathroom has a garden tub with decorative tile and separate stand up shower. Second bedroom & full bath are downstairs while the third & fourth bedrooms are upstairs. There is also a 3 car garage for a hobby car or visitors. This is a beautiful home and a must see. It won't last long!