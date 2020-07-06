All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9353 Comanche Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious open floor plan offering hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Separate living room and dining room with high end lighting, decorative fireplace, lots of natural lighting. Kitchen over looking the living and dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of counter top space and pantry. Walk in utility room for washer and dryer connections. Split bedrooms, master bathroom offering double vanity sinks, garden tub, stand up shower, large walk in closet. Attached garage, nice size back yard, community pool, one pet up to 35 pounds, tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have any available units?
9353 Comanche Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have?
Some of 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9353 Comanche Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9353 Comanche Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

