9353 Comanche Ridge Dr

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan offering hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Separate living room and dining room with high end lighting, decorative fireplace, lots of natural lighting. Kitchen over looking the living and dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of counter top space and pantry. Walk in utility room for washer and dryer connections. Split bedrooms, master bathroom offering double vanity sinks, garden tub, stand up shower, large walk in closet. Attached garage, nice size back yard, community pool, one pet up to 35 pounds, tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.