Fort Worth, TX
9340 Bayard Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

9340 Bayard Street

9340 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Location

9340 Bayard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom plus study in pristine condition. Large master suite offers separate vanities, garden tub, tiled floor with matching shower tile. Great curb appeal...stone accents on home & landscape; cedar garage doors. Enjoy the Heritage Community Center including swimming, tennis, playground, etc. Heritage Splash Park, pond, playground, & trails at end of street. Close to Alliance shopping center and Costco. New floors in living, dining, and office, New paints in Master, living, dining, and office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Bayard Street have any available units?
9340 Bayard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9340 Bayard Street have?
Some of 9340 Bayard Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 Bayard Street currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Bayard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Bayard Street pet-friendly?
No, 9340 Bayard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9340 Bayard Street offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Bayard Street offers parking.
Does 9340 Bayard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9340 Bayard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Bayard Street have a pool?
No, 9340 Bayard Street does not have a pool.
Does 9340 Bayard Street have accessible units?
No, 9340 Bayard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Bayard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9340 Bayard Street has units with dishwashers.

