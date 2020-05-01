All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:43 AM

9321 Goldenview Drive

9321 Goldenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Goldenview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous updated 3-2-2 in N Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, custom finishes & so much more! Charming entry with wainscoting, large 19x17 living area opens to the dining & kitchen with upgraded appliances, mobile island, breakfast bar, huge pantry plus refrigerator included! Spacious master suite has an 11x4 walk-in closet plus private bath with an upgraded vanity, glass mosaic accents, soaking tub & separate shower. Great secondary bedroom has bay windows & bronze fixtures, nice 3rd bedroom & lovely second bath, beautifully landscaped backyard oasis, covered patio, sprinkler system & more! 2 small dogs under 25 lbs. considered -no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Goldenview Drive have any available units?
9321 Goldenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Goldenview Drive have?
Some of 9321 Goldenview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Goldenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Goldenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Goldenview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9321 Goldenview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9321 Goldenview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Goldenview Drive offers parking.
Does 9321 Goldenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Goldenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Goldenview Drive have a pool?
No, 9321 Goldenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Goldenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 9321 Goldenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Goldenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Goldenview Drive has units with dishwashers.

