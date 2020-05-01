9321 Goldenview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fabulous updated 3-2-2 in N Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, custom finishes & so much more! Charming entry with wainscoting, large 19x17 living area opens to the dining & kitchen with upgraded appliances, mobile island, breakfast bar, huge pantry plus refrigerator included! Spacious master suite has an 11x4 walk-in closet plus private bath with an upgraded vanity, glass mosaic accents, soaking tub & separate shower. Great secondary bedroom has bay windows & bronze fixtures, nice 3rd bedroom & lovely second bath, beautifully landscaped backyard oasis, covered patio, sprinkler system & more! 2 small dogs under 25 lbs. considered -no cats.