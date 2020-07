Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 4-2-2 single story home ready for immediate move-in. Well maintained, a large kitchen with beautiful new backsplash. New carpet throughout the house. And beautiful new porcelain tiling around the master bath tub Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online.