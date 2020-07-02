9256 Saint Martin Road

Amenities
Come home to easy living room and a home that is loaded with charm. Cook in a kitchen which features Oak cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Equally as impressive is the master bedroom which offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet and a private en-suite. The en-suite includes a garden tub and separate shower, and dual vanity sinks that provides plenty of counter and cabinet space. The fenced back yard is spacious and a great place to get away from it all. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!* We invite you to tour our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.