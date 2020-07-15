9256 Flying Eagle Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This move in ready home has 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom. This home features an open living area, large closets & easy access to major highways. COOKS DREAM KITCHEN with a gas range, island, butler's pantry, an abundance of 42 inch cabinets, ample counter-space & stainless steel appliances. Spacious formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Primary suite has a double sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub & large walk in closet with built ins. The covered back patio & front patio is sure to plz. Located near the Bureau of Engraving & Printing. NO PETS - NO SMOKING - TV above fireplace to stay. Tenant to furnish refrigerator. Renter's Ins & Filter program mandatory. Ask me about how U might qualify for $0 dep.