9237 Bronze Meadow Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Northbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH This like new home in copper creek features three bedrooms, two baths and a two car garage. Tile in all living spaces and carpet in bedrooms. Excellent neighborhood with community pool and parks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9237 Bronze Meadow Drive have any available units?
9237 Bronze Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9237 Bronze Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9237 Bronze Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9237 Bronze Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9237 Bronze Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.