9148 Abaco Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage in a great subdivision. The house features an open floor plan, with laminate floors throughout home. The kitchen has granite countertops, build-in microwave and much more! Take a virtual tour online at leasecrowley. com! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions