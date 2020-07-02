All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM

9148 Abaco Way

9148 Abaco Way · No Longer Available
Location

9148 Abaco Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage in a great subdivision. The house features an open floor plan, with laminate floors throughout home. The kitchen has granite countertops, build-in microwave and much more! Take a virtual tour online at leasecrowley. com! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9148 Abaco Way have any available units?
9148 Abaco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9148 Abaco Way have?
Some of 9148 Abaco Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9148 Abaco Way currently offering any rent specials?
9148 Abaco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9148 Abaco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9148 Abaco Way is pet friendly.
Does 9148 Abaco Way offer parking?
Yes, 9148 Abaco Way offers parking.
Does 9148 Abaco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9148 Abaco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9148 Abaco Way have a pool?
No, 9148 Abaco Way does not have a pool.
Does 9148 Abaco Way have accessible units?
No, 9148 Abaco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9148 Abaco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9148 Abaco Way has units with dishwashers.

