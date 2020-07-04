9125 Addison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Heritage living at an affordable price! Fantastic open layout through the large living room & dining room. Kitchen has lots of natural light, tall upper cabinets, an island, electric range, and a breakfast nook. Master bedroom is over-sized and has a tall vaulted ceiling. Master bath is complete with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, & walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are near the front of the house and are separated by the hall bathroom. You won't be disappointed in this home! Keller ISD serviced by Bette Perot Elementary, Timberview Middle & Intermediate, & Timbercreek High School. You can easily walk to shopping and entertainment at Alliance Town Center