Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Brand New 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes available for lease. Features include vinyl wood floors and ceramic tile, granite counter tops and new appliances. No refrigerator. Grand open floor plans. Large fenced in back yard. Pet restrictions include 2 pets maximum. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.