Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Mid Century Modern home has been completely remodeled! Stainless Steel Appliances, gas stove, quartz countertops, new HVAC, new windows, fresh paint, new plumbing and electrical make this home turn key and ready for an immediate move in. This property sits in a very quiet and friendly neighborhood only 8 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth! Owner is a licensed Realtor.