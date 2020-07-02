All apartments in Fort Worth
9117 CHESWICK Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:37 PM

9117 CHESWICK Drive

9117 Cheswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9117 Cheswick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled 5-bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms home. All over sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom downstairs with sitting area which can be your office or study room.
Huge game room and all other bedrooms are upstairs.
Brand new roof. High quality of new laminate floor. High efficiency home with heat-pump
for both HVAC units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have any available units?
9117 CHESWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have?
Some of 9117 CHESWICK Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 CHESWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9117 CHESWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 CHESWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9117 CHESWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9117 CHESWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 CHESWICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have a pool?
No, 9117 CHESWICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9117 CHESWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 CHESWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 CHESWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.

