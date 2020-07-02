9117 CHESWICK Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled 5-bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms home. All over sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom downstairs with sitting area which can be your office or study room.

Huge game room and all other bedrooms are upstairs.

Brand new roof. High quality of new laminate floor. High efficiency home with heat-pump

for both HVAC units