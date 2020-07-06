All apartments in Fort Worth
904 UNIVERSITY OAKS

904 North University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 North University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
UPSTAIRS NEXT TO POOL & TENNIS COURTS! Fantastic condo located on the Texas A & M bus route! This darling 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo has granite counters and new floors. All appliances are included in the kitchen, as well as full size stacked washer/dryer. Cripple Creek Condos is a well maintained community located in the heart of College Station. Enjoy the pool and tennis courts on site. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the Wolf Pen Creek Trails, park, and amphitheater. This condo is upstairs and is located next to the swimming pool, facing the north parking area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have any available units?
904 UNIVERSITY OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have?
Some of 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
904 UNIVERSITY OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS offers parking.
Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS has a pool.
Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have accessible units?
No, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 UNIVERSITY OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.

