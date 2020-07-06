904 UNIVERSITY OAKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

UPSTAIRS NEXT TO POOL & TENNIS COURTS! Fantastic condo located on the Texas A & M bus route! This darling 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo has granite counters and new floors. All appliances are included in the kitchen, as well as full size stacked washer/dryer. Cripple Creek Condos is a well maintained community located in the heart of College Station. Enjoy the pool and tennis courts on site. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the Wolf Pen Creek Trails, park, and amphitheater. This condo is upstairs and is located next to the swimming pool, facing the north parking area.