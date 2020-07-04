9037 Dry Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property available 11/23/18. Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Custom colors, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, arched doorways, great architecture, plush lawn and so much more! Spacious 18x15 family room has an attractive stone fireplace, great bonus room-can be used as an office or study, nice formal dining, separate breakfast area and a lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite, center island and tall cabinets for ample storage! Huge 17x13 master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Adorable secondaries with arched walls, great backyard with open patio and sprinkler system located near highways, shopping and restaurants. Community pool, park and more! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.