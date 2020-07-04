All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9037 Dry Creek Dr

9037 Dry Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9037 Dry Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property available 11/23/18. Fantastic 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Custom colors, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, arched doorways, great architecture, plush lawn and so much more! Spacious 18x15 family room has an attractive stone fireplace, great bonus room-can be used as an office or study, nice formal dining, separate breakfast area and a lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite, center island and tall cabinets for ample storage! Huge 17x13 master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Adorable secondaries with arched walls, great backyard with open patio and sprinkler system located near highways, shopping and restaurants. Community pool, park and more! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have any available units?
9037 Dry Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have?
Some of 9037 Dry Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 Dry Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9037 Dry Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 Dry Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 9037 Dry Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 Dry Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9037 Dry Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

