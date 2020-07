Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath with formal living and dining. Large eat in kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Fourth bedroom located in front of home with french doors makes great office or study. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. All new carpet throughout. Neutral colors. Ready for immediate move in.