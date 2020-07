Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated!!! New Paint, No Carpet, Brand New Wood Flooring throughout the entire house. Open concept Kitchen and lots of natural light. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, built in 2008. 1 story home. Decent size backyard. It also has a community pool. Close to many shops, restaurants and supermarket. Keller ISD. Application fee is $50 per adult over age 18.