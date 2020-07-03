8861 Sunset Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Split bedrooms, oversized master suite with area for office/additional seating, separate tub & shower in master, island kitchen, fireplace and open back patio. 1 small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1575.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.