Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8861 Sunset Trace Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:02 AM

8861 Sunset Trace Drive

8861 Sunset Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8861 Sunset Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Split bedrooms, oversized master suite with area for office/additional seating, separate tub & shower in master, island kitchen, fireplace and open back patio. 1 small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1575.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have any available units?
8861 Sunset Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8861 Sunset Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8861 Sunset Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 Sunset Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8861 Sunset Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8861 Sunset Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

