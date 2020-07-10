8834 Sandcastle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely updated duplex in desirable Lake Country Estates. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a detached 2 car garage. There are two living areas, & the entire house has new plank wood flooring. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a new stainless steel range & dishwasher and it overlooks the large living dining area with a beautiful fireplace. There is a separate utility room with a washer and dryer. The huge backyard has a wooden deck with a beautiful view of a large pond. Close to shopping & schools. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit. Non smoking only.