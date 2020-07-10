All apartments in Fort Worth
8834 Sandcastle Court

8834 Sandcastle Court
Location

8834 Sandcastle Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely updated duplex in desirable Lake Country Estates. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a detached 2 car garage. There are two living areas, & the entire house has new plank wood flooring. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a new stainless steel range & dishwasher and it overlooks the large living dining area with a beautiful fireplace. There is a separate utility room with a washer and dryer. The huge backyard has a wooden deck with a beautiful view of a large pond. Close to shopping & schools. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit. Non smoking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Sandcastle Court have any available units?
8834 Sandcastle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8834 Sandcastle Court have?
Some of 8834 Sandcastle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Sandcastle Court currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Sandcastle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Sandcastle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8834 Sandcastle Court is pet friendly.
Does 8834 Sandcastle Court offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Sandcastle Court offers parking.
Does 8834 Sandcastle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8834 Sandcastle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Sandcastle Court have a pool?
No, 8834 Sandcastle Court does not have a pool.
Does 8834 Sandcastle Court have accessible units?
No, 8834 Sandcastle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 Sandcastle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 Sandcastle Court has units with dishwashers.

