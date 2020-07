Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex with fenced in yard for lease in Lake Country Estates. $1250 rent and $1250 deposit. $50 application fee per occupant over the age of 18. Pets allowed on case by case. EMS-ISD schools! Near lake and Eagle Mountain Park. No showings until July.