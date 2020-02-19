All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8821 Pedernales Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8821 Pedernales Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8821 Pedernales Trail

8821 Pedernales Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8821 Pedernales Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Ready for Move-In ~

*** This property is a 4-5 month Lease Only ***

This great house just got completely remodeled and is in the top rated HEB school district! Open Floor Concept to provide you great entertaining space. Custom tile surrounds in the bathroom with modern fixtures give a perfect spot to relax after a long day. Low maintenance wood-like tile in the living room with a Nest Thermostat to make your house more energy efficient. Walking distance to top rated River Trails Elementary School and the private lake.

Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home Features Include:
1978 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
GRANITE In Kitchen and bathrooms
STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
Wood Burning Fireplace
Wood-like Tile & Carpet
Garden Tub in Master Bath
PRIVATE Wood Fenced Backyard
Back patio
2 Car Garage
PET Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management ,LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Pedernales Trail have any available units?
8821 Pedernales Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8821 Pedernales Trail have?
Some of 8821 Pedernales Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8821 Pedernales Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Pedernales Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Pedernales Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8821 Pedernales Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8821 Pedernales Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8821 Pedernales Trail offers parking.
Does 8821 Pedernales Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8821 Pedernales Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Pedernales Trail have a pool?
No, 8821 Pedernales Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8821 Pedernales Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 8821 Pedernales Trail has accessible units.
Does 8821 Pedernales Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8821 Pedernales Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University