8821 Pedernales Trail

Available NOW ~ Ready for Move-In ~



*** This property is a 4-5 month Lease Only ***



This great house just got completely remodeled and is in the top rated HEB school district! Open Floor Concept to provide you great entertaining space. Custom tile surrounds in the bathroom with modern fixtures give a perfect spot to relax after a long day. Low maintenance wood-like tile in the living room with a Nest Thermostat to make your house more energy efficient. Walking distance to top rated River Trails Elementary School and the private lake.



Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home Features Include:

1978 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

GRANITE In Kitchen and bathrooms

STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

Wood Burning Fireplace

Wood-like Tile & Carpet

Garden Tub in Master Bath

PRIVATE Wood Fenced Backyard

Back patio

2 Car Garage

PET Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Call TODAY!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.