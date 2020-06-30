8781 Running River Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Corner lot Ridgeview Farms with large covered patio. Formal dining right off entry. Wide hallways lead to kitchen, with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Perfect sized living area with arched doorways, decorative fireplace and wide TV niche. Master bedroom sits at the back of the house separate from secondary bedrooms. Master has attached bathroom suite with separate jetted garden tub and shower, walk-in closet, and dual sinks. Perfect back yard for a garden or to let kids play in and covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.