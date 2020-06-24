All apartments in Fort Worth
8751 Cove Meadow Lane

8751 Cove Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8751 Cove Meadow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a spacious home, access to major highways, and close proximity to downtown Fort Worth? Be sure to come see this 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Crowley ISD. This spacious home boasts a remodeled master bath, large second living area upstairs, a formal dining area, and first floor master bedroom. The open floor plan downstairs allows for easy movement through the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Other upgrades can be seen in the exterior window coverings, and the kitchen back splash. You'll get all of these specific features, plus the home is only minutes away from parks, schools, shopping, downtown Fort Worth, and Benbrook Lake. Come see this one before the opportunity passes by!

Near J. A. Hargrove Elementary, S. High Crowley Intermediate & North Crowley High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have any available units?
8751 Cove Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8751 Cove Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8751 Cove Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8751 Cove Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8751 Cove Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8751 Cove Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

