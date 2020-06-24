8751 Cove Meadow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a spacious home, access to major highways, and close proximity to downtown Fort Worth? Be sure to come see this 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Crowley ISD. This spacious home boasts a remodeled master bath, large second living area upstairs, a formal dining area, and first floor master bedroom. The open floor plan downstairs allows for easy movement through the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Other upgrades can be seen in the exterior window coverings, and the kitchen back splash. You'll get all of these specific features, plus the home is only minutes away from parks, schools, shopping, downtown Fort Worth, and Benbrook Lake. Come see this one before the opportunity passes by!



Near J. A. Hargrove Elementary, S. High Crowley Intermediate & North Crowley High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.