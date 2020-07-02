8732 Hunters Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single story home with large den and fireplace. This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with a good sized kitchen. All new paint and plank, no carpet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Installed NEW HVAC system summer 2019. The yard is fenced and there is an open patio. The house does have a garage opener. Community Pool available to residents. Crowley ISD. No inside smoking. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person and applicants can call office and use credit card. No housing vouchers, no smoking. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.