All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8732 Hunters Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8732 Hunters Creek Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:42 PM

8732 Hunters Creek Drive

8732 Hunters Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8732 Hunters Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home with large den and fireplace. This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with a good sized kitchen. All new paint and plank, no carpet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living areas. Installed NEW HVAC system summer 2019. The yard is fenced and there is an open patio. The house does have a garage opener. Community Pool available to residents. Crowley ISD. No inside smoking. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person and applicants can call office and use credit card. No housing vouchers, no smoking. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have any available units?
8732 Hunters Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have?
Some of 8732 Hunters Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 Hunters Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8732 Hunters Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 Hunters Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 Hunters Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8732 Hunters Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University