Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:36 AM

8725 Sabinas Trail

8725 Sabinas Trail
Location

8725 Sabinas Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this two story, three bedroom, two bath home right outside the center of Fort Worth, conveniently located right off of HWY 820 and 183. This home is also equipped with a two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard, all kitchen appliances excluding the refrigerator, with full size washer and dryer connections downstairs! Immediately following walking through the front door, you will be led to the main living room, both dining rooms, and master bedroom. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and utility area. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact school and square footage. To apply, please reach out to listing agent or office directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 Sabinas Trail have any available units?
8725 Sabinas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 Sabinas Trail have?
Some of 8725 Sabinas Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 Sabinas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8725 Sabinas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 Sabinas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8725 Sabinas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8725 Sabinas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8725 Sabinas Trail offers parking.
Does 8725 Sabinas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 Sabinas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 Sabinas Trail have a pool?
No, 8725 Sabinas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8725 Sabinas Trail have accessible units?
No, 8725 Sabinas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 Sabinas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8725 Sabinas Trail has units with dishwashers.

