8725 Sabinas Trail

Come check out this two story, three bedroom, two bath home right outside the center of Fort Worth, conveniently located right off of HWY 820 and 183. This home is also equipped with a two-car garage, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard, all kitchen appliances excluding the refrigerator, with full size washer and dryer connections downstairs! Immediately following walking through the front door, you will be led to the main living room, both dining rooms, and master bedroom. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and utility area. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact school and square footage. To apply, please reach out to listing agent or office directly!