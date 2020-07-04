All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 PM

8717 Limestone Drive

8717 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Limestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite 3bed, 2bath home that has been meticulously cared for. So many great amenities to list: new paint inside and out, new carpet in bedrooms, wood floors in living room, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, storage building in back, beautiful landscaping, new vanities in bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room, and a wood burning fireplace. Small pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit. Application fee of $45 per adult, first month's rent and one month rent as a deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 Limestone Drive have any available units?
8717 Limestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 Limestone Drive have?
Some of 8717 Limestone Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 Limestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Limestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Limestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 Limestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8717 Limestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8717 Limestone Drive offers parking.
Does 8717 Limestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 Limestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Limestone Drive have a pool?
No, 8717 Limestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8717 Limestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 8717 Limestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Limestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 Limestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

