Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Cozy 3-2-2 in the Fox Run Addition. Ceramic tile throughout, no carpet! Warm neutral tones with updated fixtures. Community park and pool is a great bonus! Brick wood burning fireplace in the living room great for entertaining. Cozy breakfast nook and a new dishwasher coming. Master suite features a huge walk in closet. Pets are case by case.