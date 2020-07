Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Awesome move in ready home with popular floor plan with Large, open, design includes the living area, breakfast nook, and the kitchen for lease. Walk in utility room also doubles as a large pantry. Split bedroom layout with master at the rear of the house and 2 secondary bedrooms on each side. Just down the street from the brand new grocery store and shopping center. Minutes from the zoned EMS-ISD schools.