All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8640 Rainy Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8640 Rainy Lake Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:03 AM

8640 Rainy Lake Drive

8640 Rainy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8640 Rainy Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom home in the Arcadia Park addition of Keller features 2 living areas, a formal dining area, a breakfast nook off the kitchen, a breakfast bar and wood burning fireplace. The home features tile flooring throughout the living rooms, dining room, kitchen and hallways. The open concept kitchen features granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel fridge and built in microwave. The spacious master suite is carpeted and features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. The roomy master closet is attached to the bathroom. The 3 guest bedrooms are all roomy and feature ample closet space and carpet. The large backyard has an uncovered patio and privacy fencing. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, with a $500 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have any available units?
8640 Rainy Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have?
Some of 8640 Rainy Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Rainy Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Rainy Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Rainy Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Rainy Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8640 Rainy Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University