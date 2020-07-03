8640 Rainy Lake Drive

Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom home in the Arcadia Park addition of Keller features 2 living areas, a formal dining area, a breakfast nook off the kitchen, a breakfast bar and wood burning fireplace. The home features tile flooring throughout the living rooms, dining room, kitchen and hallways. The open concept kitchen features granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel fridge and built in microwave. The spacious master suite is carpeted and features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. The roomy master closet is attached to the bathroom. The 3 guest bedrooms are all roomy and feature ample closet space and carpet. The large backyard has an uncovered patio and privacy fencing. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, with a $500 pet deposit.

