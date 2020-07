Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD! Open concept floor-plan offers a large living area with corner fireplace, huge kitchen with island breakfast bar and a very large pantry and laundry room. Master suite offers walk in closet and soaking tub. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to schools. Easy access to shopping, schools and restaurants. Tenants are responsible for the $75 Home Warranty Service fee.