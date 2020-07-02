8567 Mulligan Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Executive rental comes fully furnished. You'll be captivated with the beauty of this Mediterranean Townhome. Relax in the front courtyard or entertain guest among the palm trees on the back patio equipped with a green egg, grill, bar and tv. The living room features a gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center and dry bar. Enjoy a cooks kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and built-in refrigerator. If you are looking for a low maintenance home with tons of style and character this is the home for you.