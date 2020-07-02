All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8515 Gatlinburg Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8515 Gatlinburg Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:27 PM

8515 Gatlinburg Dr

8515 Gatlinburg Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8515 Gatlinburg Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This roomy duplex is located close to I35 in the SW part of Fort Worth. One of the unique features is a see thru fireplace in the master bedroom and living room. The kitchen is fully equipped and the backyard is fenced. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have any available units?
8515 Gatlinburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8515 Gatlinburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Gatlinburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Gatlinburg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr offer parking?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have a pool?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 Gatlinburg Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 Gatlinburg Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University