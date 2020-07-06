8505 Prairie Dawn Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single story home with community pool off Harmon - This home is located in Chisolm Ridge area off Harmon. Very nice condition and never rented before. Flooring is ceramic tile, laminate and carpet. The kitchen is open to the living area and has natural stone counters and an island . The stove is gas and there is a built in microwave. The living area is toward the back and comes with a gas fireplace. In process of getting new fireplace log insert. Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub. House has decorator colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Eagle Mtn ISD. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4862280)