All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8505 Prairie Dawn Dr.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

8505 Prairie Dawn Dr.

8505 Prairie Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8505 Prairie Dawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home with community pool off Harmon - This home is located in Chisolm Ridge area off Harmon. Very nice condition and never rented before. Flooring is ceramic tile, laminate and carpet. The kitchen is open to the living area and has natural stone counters and an island . The stove is gas and there is a built in microwave. The living area is toward the back and comes with a gas fireplace. In process of getting new fireplace log insert. Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub. House has decorator colors and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Eagle Mtn ISD. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4862280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have any available units?
8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have?
Some of 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. offer parking?
No, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. has a pool.
Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Prairie Dawn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University