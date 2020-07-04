8417 Monmouth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute rental in Waverly Park Addition Close to Camp Bowie and centrally located to I20, I30 and 820. Garage conversion can be used as 4th bedroom, office or second living area. Hard wood floors and tile throughout. No carpet. Neutral paint colors for your decor. Washer, dryer , and microwave included. Cute Texas accent in bathroom tile. Great private back yard for entertaining. Metal storage shed. Quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Easy access to 820 west and I-30. Agents, see private notes for rental requirements