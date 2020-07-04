All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:24 PM

8417 Monmouth Drive

8417 Monmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8417 Monmouth Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute rental in Waverly Park Addition Close to Camp Bowie and centrally located to I20, I30 and 820. Garage conversion can be used as 4th bedroom, office or second living area. Hard wood floors and tile throughout. No carpet. Neutral paint colors for your decor. Washer, dryer , and microwave included. Cute Texas accent in bathroom tile. Great private back yard for entertaining. Metal storage shed. Quiet neighborhood with great neighbors. Easy access to 820 west and I-30. Agents, see private notes for rental requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 Monmouth Drive have any available units?
8417 Monmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8417 Monmouth Drive have?
Some of 8417 Monmouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 Monmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8417 Monmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 Monmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8417 Monmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8417 Monmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8417 Monmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 8417 Monmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8417 Monmouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 Monmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 8417 Monmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8417 Monmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8417 Monmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 Monmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 Monmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

