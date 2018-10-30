8404 Autumn Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Fort Worth - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home! Open floor plan. Master suite on first floor. Split bedrooms. Crowley ISD. Vaulted ceilings. Laminate/ceramic flooring in common areas. Walk in closets. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit. No aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable fee and application will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4501011)